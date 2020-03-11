Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command said it has uncovered the ring leader of the gang that abducted and killed the wife of the traditional ruler of Uratta, Ugoeze Comfort Okoro.

Briefing newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police Bolaji Fafowora noted that the leader of the kidnap, one Chidubem, was said to have plotted the operation from the prison.

However, while Chidubem is still languishing in jail; other members of his gang the police commissioner said have been rounded up.

Fafowora gave the names of other suspects involved in the kidnap and killing of the monarch’s wife as : Kelechi Njemanze, 28 from Amawom, Owerri and Okechi Stanley Igbo, 35, from Ifakala, Mbaitoli.

Others he said were, Tochukwu Chukwuemeka, 20 from Okohia, Isiekensi; Uchechi Ibekwe, 30 from Owaelu, Uratta and Omeli Chinaza, 24 from Imezi Ulo, Eziagu, Enugu State.

It would be recalled that January 26, 20 20, the suspects abducted the wife of the traditional ruler of Owaelu Uratta in Owerri North council of the state, Eze Emmanuel Okoro at his residence and subsequently murdered her.

Meanwhile, the state police command also paraded a 24-old soldier on AWOL, Wisdom Amagwu from Amaorie Obibiezena, Owerri North council of Imo State for allegedly abducting and killing his friend, Uchechukwu Okoroji, 24 years old from Amaifeke, Orlu.

According to the CP, on January, 4, the police got wind of the activities of the suspects who kidnapped Okoroji at Amaifeke, Orlu and engaged them in a gun duel and in the process arrested the soldier and his gang who later led them to where the victim was buried.

“They confessed to the crime and took operatives to a bush at Adapalm Estate where they murdered and buried Uchechukwu Okoroji after collecting one million naira ransom from him”

The soldier, who said he absconded from his duty post in 2019 in Maiduguri, Borno State has since confessed to the crime, he said he killed Okoroji who was his friend because he recognised his face.