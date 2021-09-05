The economy is still struggling to recover. There is spiraling inflation, unemployment and fresh concerns about resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are crucial, especially for a product of high social significance like electricity. Any attempt to raise tariff at this period will be resisted. It could lead to civil unrest with unimaginable consequences. The fragile security situation in the country is enough for government and its agencies to avoid taking any decision that is capable of precipitating violent demonstration. Frequent hike in electricity tariff and fuel pump price are such nervy matters.

The regulatory agency and the Discos must consider the plight of Nigerians before contemplating any tariff increase. It is disheartening that NERC has not done much to protect electricity consumers. The Discos have also failed to deliver efficient services under the service-based tariff regime. The present move to hike electricity tariff is uni- lateral as the commission did not consult the relevant stakeholders as enshrined in the Electric Power Sector Reform Act before doing so.

Although the federal and state governments are facing shortage of funds, that should not be an excuse to unduly tax the masses through frequent electricity tariff raise. It is worrisome that the power sector is not efficiently regulated many years after privatisation. It appears some of the new owners are not willing to deliver quality services to the consumers. That is why the government had doled out funds to keep them afloat. For instance, between September and December 2020, electricity tariff was increased twice. On November 1, 2020, Discos commenced the implementation of the revised electricity tariff that was jointly agreed upon by organised labour and the government. We call for a strategic approach to electricity pricing to avoid a possible pushback from the consumers. We say this because the economy cannot afford another round of avoidable strike. While we are not against a cost-reflective tariff regime for electricity, there is need for a transition to the new pricing regime that would be gradual to minimise shock and risk of resistance by consumers. Even if the reasons for the increase may make sense from the profit perspective, it has equally become imperative for the government and the NERC/ Discos to also consider the social effects of any tariff hike. Since many Nigerians are already weighed down by many socioeconomic challenges, they should not be pushed further down the economic ladder with high electricity tariff. More consultations and negotiations are necessary to work out more affordable ways to meet the power needs of the country instead of the frequent resort to tariff hike.