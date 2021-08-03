From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political Igbo youth group in the South East, has appealed to separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cease their planned Monday lockdown in the region in the interest of Ndigbo and the country, in general, which, the coalition noted, is struggling to rise from its economic challenges.

In a statement by COSEYL President General Goodluck Ibem on Tuesday, the group pointed out that while it understands that the group has the right to self-determination, but added that it does not see any economic wisdom in shutting down business in the zone especially on Mondays, generally regarded as the beginning of a business week.

Ibem also noted that the majority of Ndigbo depend on daily income to feed their families and dependent ones.

‘COSEYL urges the group to, in the interest of the Southeast region, review its latest policy directive given the current harsh economic realities biting hard on not only Ndigbo but the entire nation at such an excruciating moment,’ he said.

‘Shutting down the region and economic activities thereof does nobody or group any good and is therefore not a win-win case at a time like this. While COSEYL is in support of the release of Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS custody to allow him to enjoy his rights and face his trial, it condemns the way Mazi Kanu, whom the federal government last month “intercepted”, was smuggled into Nigeria from Kenya against international laws and conventions.

‘COSEYL calls on IPOB not to allow its activities to jeopardise the region in which case the goal of the group would amount to an own goal.’

Ibem further feared that the lockdown will endanger the youths of the zone when harsh operation it noted as seen in previous ones by the military is imposed in the zone.

‘As a youth group, we are against any initiative that endangers further the youthful population of Southeast as previous operations like Python Dance and the like had shown. What Alaigbo needs now is any drive or agenda that accelerate the growth and development of the region above all others than what may escalate tension therein,’ Ibem stated.

