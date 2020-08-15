The twelve Anambra traditional rulers suspended by Governor Willie Obiano for travelling to Abuja to see President Muhammadu Buhari have rejected Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, as chairman of the state’s traditional rulers’ council.

The traditional rulers who met with Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Buhari, who represented his boss, said they do not consider Igwe Achebe as their chairman as his tenure had expired.

They include: Igwe Alex Edozieuno (Mkpunando), Igwe Mark-Anthony Okonkwo (Alor), Igwe Chukuwma Orji (Ezinifite); Igwe G.B.C Mbakwe (Abacha); Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo (Nawfia), Igwe Nkeli Nelly (Igbarim), Igwe Anthony Onyekwere (Owelle); Igwe A. N. Onwuneme (Ikenga); Ikechukwu Chidubem (Umumbo); Igwe S. O. Uche (Ezira); Igwe Emeka Ilouno (Ifitedunu) and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji (Eziagulu).

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Igwe Chioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, said: “It is also a fact that the tenure of the chairman of the Council Igwe Achebe had earlier expired upon which he tendered his resignation. Whether the state government accepted his resignation or not, he has no locus standi to suspend us especially since his tenure has long expired.

“Following this high handedness and dictatorship, we the concerned traditional rulers of Anambra hereby suspend the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Alfred Achebe’’.

While speaking about their suspension by the state government, he said it is a nullity and a charade, insisting that they did not committee any offence to warrant suspension.

He said: “We are the concerned traditional rulers from Anambra State who were purportedly suspended for one year by the state government following the recommendations of the state’s Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe. We are here to respond to the nullity and the charade.

“We state categorically that we have not committed any act to warrant being suspended. This is to say the least an abuse of power and high handedness by the Igwe in connivance with the state government that has become increasingly desperate as the Governor Obiano’s administration winds to a close. What was wrong about our ‘commendational’ visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on the good things he has been doing for the South East Zone and the Igbos to be precise?’’