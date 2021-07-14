From Desmond Mgboh,Kano

The suspended Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti – Corruption Commission,Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, Wednesday failed to appear before an investigation Committee set up by the Kano State House of Assembly to probe his tenure.

Muhuji, who was suspended by the Kano State House of Assembly a few days ago was directed to appear before an investigative Committee of the House to attend to petition brought against him.

He was equally asked to come along with the details of all the financial recoveries, including the bank details, recorded by the Commission from 2015 to date.

Addressing the media at the premises of the House on Wednesday, His lawyer , Barrister Umar Usman Fari explained that his client was unable to attend to the House’ invitation due to his poor health .

He also observed that they needed sufficient time and adequate facilities to prepare their defense before the House Committee

He recalled the his client was suspended on the 5th of July 2021 adding however that up till date, no single document had been served on him pertaining to the case.

He was not served with a letter of suspension, he was not served with the copy of the allegation levelled agsinst him, nothing really” he stated.

“The only letter that he recieved was that of the 12th July inviting him to appear before them, without indicating the name of the complainant or the name of the petitioner.

Hel expressed optimism they would appear before the invrstigative committee on the condition that were given the certified true copy of the petition written against his client as well as true copy of the resolution of the House on the day he was suspended.

He however warned that if thei demands weree not met, they woiuld takeSUSPENDED KANO appropriate legal action ” he stated.