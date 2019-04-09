Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THE over 3,000 suspended civil servants in Delta State have expressed confidence that they will be recalled after the committee reviewing their cases reached out to them to come forward for screening.

The committee had scheduled the screening across the three senatorial districts where the affected persons are to appear with documents, including letters from community leaders, traditional rulers, ward councillors and certificate of local government of origin, among others.

Spokesman of the suspended civil servants, Obus Regha, yesterday, in Asaba, said though getting the requirements was tedious, it was, however, a welcomed development, explaining that it was partly targeted to weed out non-Deltans from profiting.

Regha, who shortly after a congress of the affected personnel, said the suspended civil servants were waiting patiently and peacefully, expressing confidence that those affected have a very good case, and will scale through the screening exercise.

“We’ve asked our people to go about getting the required documents which may be tedious, but, we are accepting it in good fate because we want to eliminate non-Deltans. We have the confidence that only qualified Deltans will scale through at the end of screening.”