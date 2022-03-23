The member representing Isu Constituency in Imo Assembly, Mrs Ngozi Obiefule, has called on the leadership of the assembly to expedite procedures to recall its suspended members, including herself.

The lawmaker made the call while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Obiefule said that she and two other suspended legislators, had satisfied the pre-conditions for their recall, hence the need for the assembly to overturn their suspension.

She said their continued suspension since Dec. 2021 was detrimental to them and their constituents, whose voices and collective interests had not been represented for three months.

Obiefule called on relevant stakeholders to wade in and ensure their recall without further delay, as a way of saving the country’s democracy.

“As a member of the house of assembly, I and the good people of Isu Local Council Area, whose interests I represent, have stayed without representation for three months.

“As a public servant, I have placed six of my constituents on university scholarships. I have other persons, especially widows in their numbers, who depend on my social investment programmes to survive.

“These ones have been greatly affected by my suspension as I have not received any salary or emolument since last December,” she said.

Obiefule, however, denied reports in sections of the media, alleging that she blamed the assembly leadership and the State Government for the purported disappearance of Mr Arthur Egwim, their colleague from Ideato North.

She further called on the media practitioners to jettison rumour mongering and embrace objective journalism to avoid heating up the polity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Speaker, Mr Kennedy Ibeh, on Dec. 23, 2021, announced the suspension of the three lawmakers for alleged dereliction of duty. (NAN)