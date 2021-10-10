By Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The wife of the traditional ruler of Ihekwuenu autonomous community in Aku, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, Martina Okwor, has cried out over the Gestapo-style invasion of her compound by police officers.

She said that her husband, Christopher Okwor, was severely beaten and dragged away half naked by officers who swooped in on them at about 10:30pm on Thursday.

Recall that the traditional ruler was suspended by Enugu State government for allegedly demolishing a blind man’s one-room bungalow, an allegation he hah since denied explaining that it was all a ploy by a certain barrister to grab his land.

Mrs Okwor who narrated what happened that fateful night said they had two visitors, who were just about leaving before they started hearing loud banging on their gate.

She said that the traditional ruler, out of curiosity asked the servants who could be hitting the gate but was told that no occupant of the house was still outside. She said that soon afterwards, they noticed that the men had scaled the fence and were banging on the door.

