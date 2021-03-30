The suspended Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Council in Niger state, Mallam Suleiman Dauda Chukuba has resumed office with a firm resolve to tackle the growing insecurity in the local government area.

Mallam Chukuba resumed office on Monday, four months after his purported suspension by nine out of the 15 local government lawmakers when high court sitting in Kuta order his reinstatement, declaring the suspension as null and void.

The state house of assembly committee on local government had earlier in it reports ordered the Reinstatement of the embattled Chairman, saying that due process was not followed before his purported suspension from office.

Armed with the high court judgement and the house of assembly committee report, Chukuba stormed the local government Secretariat in Kuta, accompanied by crowd of supporters.

Addressing the supporters and people of the local government, Chukuba said he has resumed office with a firm commitment to tackle the growing insecurity, occasioned by the activities of armed bandits in the area.

It could be recalled that Shiroro local government remains the epic center of bandits activities in the state with over 500 people killed and thousands forced out of their ancestral homes.

The Chairman also promised to ensure 24 hours of electricity supply to all villages of the local government without payment of bills by consumers, saying that as host communities to Shiroro hydro dam, the people deserve 24 hours Electricity supply without payment.

He explained that he was already in discussion with management of Shiroro Hydro Power station for the free supply of electricity to host Communities before his purported suspension.

According to him, “My priority as I resumed back to office after more than 3 months is to face squarely security challenges in the local government. I will also ensure that my people get free electricity for 24 hours daily from the power plant located in the local government as benefits accruable to host Communities”.

The Chairman also assured that all ongoing projects that were halted due to his absence will now be revived with adequate attention by his administration.

He said, “Before now my administration has drilled 40 boreholes across the local government while transformers were installed in other communities in addition to construction of many convets on our various roads. I hope to start building on the foundation we have laid for the development of the local government”.

He extended hands of fellowship to all his 15 councillors including his Vice Chairman to Join hands with his administration for the development of the area.

He pointed out that, “I have been vindicated by the court judgement and the state assembly committee submission, and I thank God for this. I have however forgiven those involved in my travails. I want all my 15 councillors to come forward to bring development to the council”.