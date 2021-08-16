Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Normal life has returned to Enugu following the suspension of the every Monday sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had ordered that there would be sit-at-home every Monday in the Igboland until its Leader, Nnamdi Kalu is released by the Nigerian government and threatened that any offender would blame self.

Last Monday, the sit-at-home was fully observed because IPOB insisted on it ignoring the appeal by the people and even Kanu’s family that it would affect the NECO examinations of the children of the zone, and there were records of lives lost in some states.

But with IPOB’s later decision to listen to voices of reasoning and suspension of the sit-at-home, normal life returned

this morning in Enugu as people are going about their work and businesses including students.

Unlike last Monday, shops, markets, fuel stations, banks, departmental shops are all opened now in Enugu, with commercial vehicle operators taken over the roads as usual.

When our correspondent moved round between 7 and 8.30 am, people were seen hanging around their streets and around the bus stops waiting to be sire that there is actual movement.

But with the bold Keke riders and mini bus operators coming out and plying the roads others joined and now (9am) every were is alive.

A shop owner along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Tony said, “I thank God that the IPOB changed their mind. You can see that people are still afraid to come out. We are worried how we will again close shop today, but thank God , people are coming out gradually.”