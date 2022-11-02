The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the suspension of football official, Auwalu Baba Jada from all football-related activities, pending investigations into a video that has been trending online for some days now, in which he is apparently the principal character.

“Auwalu Baba Jada has been suspended from all football-related activities pending investigations into the video recording in which he is apparently the principal character. The ethics and integrity units of the Nigeria Football Federation will conduct the investigations.

“Auwalu Baba Jada will have no role in any football activity, event or programme until the investigations are concluded, and this also means he is summarily suspended from his membership of the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League”, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said on Tuesday.