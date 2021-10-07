From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo North Senatorial districts leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party‎ (PDP), yesterday, announced the suspension of the South-South Vice Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih and the Edo State Secretary of the party, Mr Hillary Otsu, from the party.

Also suspended with the duo are the chairmen of five local government areas in Owan West, Owan East, Akoko – Edo, Etsako Central and Etsako East and the Senatorial leader, Mr Samuel Saiki.

Similarly, in another development, the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, the Oredo Local Government chairman, Oduwa Igbinosun and Oredo Ward 4 chairman of the PDP, Mr. Friday Enaruna Ihama,‎ were also yesterday, suspended from the party.

The suspension Chief Orbih and others from the Edo North, is contained in a communique read by Mr. Charles Erikhumhi after the meeting of the leadership of the PDP in the zone in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Erikhumhi said they were suspended because they violated the party’s constitution and were also found to be involved in anti- party activities.

Orbih was particularly accused of working against harmonisation of the party structure across the state as well as sponsoring some persons to court against the leaders of the party, adding that their suspension is to save the party from imminent collapse and instil discipline in the hierarchy.

“For instance, an all important stakeholders meeting called by Mr Governor on Sunday October 2, was boycotted by Orbih, the Senatorial chairmen and the five local government chairmen in Edo North.

“Chief Orbih also went ahead to instigate other leaders/members of the party to boycott same meeting.

“As leaders of the party in the zone, we view this as an act of gross misconduct and a violation of the party’s constitution and by extension, an act of anti-party activities.

“In view of the above, a vote of no confidence and suspension was passed on Chief Dan Orbih, the Senatorial chairman and the five local government chairmen in Edo North”, the communique said.

In suspending, O‎gbeide-Ihama, Oredo chairman of the party, party leaders accused them of alleged embezzlement and anti-party activities, just as the Oredo Ward 4 chairman, Friday Enaruna Ihama was accused of anti-party activities during and after the September 19 governorship election in 2020.

At a enlarge meeting of the PDP at the Oredo PDP Secretariat, Mr. Omoregbe John from Oredo Ward 8, moved a motion for the suspension of Hon. Ogbiede-Ihama and Igbinosun for the grieviances.

The party leaders and members said the conduct of the suspended members was frustrating the growth of the PDP in Oredo.

Meanwhile, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Chris Nehikhare, said the suspensions should be disregarded as they are of no consequence.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .