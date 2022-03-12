By Lukman Olabiyi and Chioma Okezie-Okeh

Activities of members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) continued unabated in Lagos State yesterday, despite the suspension of their operations by the state government.

The state government had on Thursday night ordered the suspension of the crisis-ridden transport union from operating at motor parks and garages in the state.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The announcement came after the national leadership of the union earlier on Thursday suspended the chairman of the Lagos State chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo

Before his suspension as the state chairman of the union, Akinsanya had accused the NURTW national leadership of causing the protracted crisis in the state chapter following the queries issued him over alleged insubordination and others offences which contravene the constitution of the union. The state government, in suspending the union activities within the state in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso held that: “After considering the provisions of the law, the government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The government will set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.”

Omotoso said the suspension of NURTW from parks and garages in the state was necessary to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. However, despite the state government pronouncement on the union’s activities, nothing changed in all the parks, garages and highways where the union members do operate.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On Friday morning, the union members were still seen collecting their levies from transporters without hindrance.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Our correspondent reports that in places like Ijeshatedo, Sanya bustop, Iba Estate, Okokomaiko, Lagos Island, Cele Bustop, Ajegunle, and Maryland, suspected NURTW members were visibly spotted collecting money from commercial drivers. At Cele Bus Stop along Mile Two-Oshodi expressway, one of them was spotted grabbing a bus conductor who refused to pay the agreed N200 levy.

At Oshodi area, several touts believed to be members of the suspended transport union were seen in clusters discussing the new development, while others were busy collecting the regular dues. A bus driver who spoke with Saturday Sun said that he was not excited about the new development as it will cause more problems for himself and his colleagues. “NURTW was controlling their excesses somehow, so if they are not under any sort of control we will suffer for it. They will attack even passengers and if you recall, they were the ones who maintained sanity in Lagos during the ENDSARS period when police left the streets.”

Applauding the new development, some Lagosians who spoke with Saturday Sun pleaded with the government to ensure that their activities were completely stopped while others feared there might be an increase in crime.

While the activities of the union is still unabated in the state, there were rumours that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had appointed the suspended chairman, MC Oluomo, as the General Manager, Lagos Transport Parks and Garages Committee.

But in swift reaction, the governor through his Twitter handle, debunked the news. The governor noted: “Kindly disregard post(s) claiming that Governor Sanwo-Olu has appointed suspended Chairman of NURTW, MC Oluomo as GM, Lagos Transport Parks and Garages Committee. There’s no such appointment. Media houses posting it are quoting his son as the source of the news.”