Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has notified the House of Assembly of the suspension of 12 local government chairmen.

Wike, in a letter to the Speaker of the House, Owaji Ikunyi-Ibeni, entitled: “Notice of suspension of 12 local government chairmen,” premised his action on section 64 (3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018

“I, hereby, serve you notice of the suspension of the following 12 local government areas chairmen for security reasons for approval and ratification.

“The affected chairmen are: Philemon Kingolo (Okrika); Tom Aliezi (Emohua); Daniel E. O. Daniel (Abua/Odual); Tony Phimoore (Degema); Lahteh Loolo (Khana) and Paul Kobani (Gokana).

“Others are Ben Eke (Ahoada East), Samuel Nwanosike (Ikwerre), Philip Okparaji, Paul L. Paul (Andoni), Christian Nwaiwu (Omuma) and Erasmus Victor (Ogu/Bolo).”

The governor informed the Assembly that, in accordance with provison (a) to section 64 (3) of the Rivers State Government Law of 2018, he has directed vice chairmen of the mentioned councils to act during the period of their boss’ suspension.

In a statement issued earlier by the governor’s aide on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the affected chairmen were suspended over failure to participate in state official functions.