President of Awgu Christian Youths Association Women Wing, Jos, Maureen Anikeme, has made a passionate appeal to Pope Francis to investigate the suspension of more than 10 Parish Priests by the Bishop of Awgu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Ifeanyichukwu Okoye, for several years now.

The youths also want Pope Francis and leaders of Catholic Church in Nigeria to set up a board of inquiry into the causes of crisis and lack of peace at the Awgu Catholic Diocese since its creation.

He said: “A situation where the bishop and some parish priests are in court does not paint a good image for the Catholic Church. Every effort should be made without delay to bring peace to the diocese.”

He noted that the parish priests thrown out of their parishes for alleged offences were already going about begging for food and shelter, while those sick had no money to go to hospital. The sad situation, he said, led to the unfortunate death of one Rev. Fr. Kenneth Ukoh.