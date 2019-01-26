Suspension of CJN: Buhari lacks constitutional powers – Udeogaranya, ex-APC presidential aspirant

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has joined in expressing outrage over President Muhammadu Buhari’s action on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, describing it as nullity.

“All well-meaning Nigerians should ignore President Buhari’s suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen (CJN) as his action amounts to nullity.

“President Buhari who swore to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should not involve himself in actions that tend to abrogate the constitution.

“If the president insists on this journey to unconstitutionality, then it means that Nigerians should cease recognising him as president.

“I urge the president to retract his statement and rescind his action on the CJN and tow the path of constitutionality.