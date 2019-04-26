Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), General Jeremiah Useni (Rtd) has described the purported suspension of Hon. Damishi Sango, former Minister of Sports, as Plateau State PDP Chairman and his Deputy, Hon. Amos Gombi as laughable and a plot to plunge the party into crisis.

He noted that the suspension signed by 16 Executive members was illegal, fraudulent and not in accordance with the Party’s Constitution.

Gen. Useni who is Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly disclosed this on Friday while briefing Journalists at the State PDP Secretariat Jos, Plateau State.

“When I heard the news that 16 members of the State Executive of the PDP Plateau State passed a vote of no confidence on the Chairman of the party and his Deputy thereby suspending them in the party for diversion of Presidential campaign funds, I laugh.

“I know that it was some of the younger persons who contested the party primaries with me and lost that might be making this plot. But there is a procedure for removing a Chairman and any other official of PDP, it is embedded inside the Constitution and this process was not followed.

“The whole process was laughable and I know some people want to frustrate the Governorship Election Petition at the tribunal of which there is high hope of victory in view of the evidence that have been found. I will not abandon the people of Plateau state and if the tribunal restores my mandate, I will carry everybody along whether or not they voted for me.”

Useni said he would call for an expanded PDP meeting with a view to resolve all the differences to avoid anything that would plunge the party into crisis.

The embattled Chairman, Hon. Sango, said his suspension was unconstitutional and therefore he remains the authentic and genuine PDP Chairman in the state.

“We are all aware that 16 misguided elements in the party woke up and said they have suspended the Chairman of the party and his Deputy, and the Chairman is here in his official office in the state which shows that his suspension is not valid.

“We will ensure that nothing is done to escalate issues because we need peace and unity in the party now, more than ever before. This issues are coming from some misguided elements who are bent on causing disaffection.”

A faction of the PDP led by Hon. Chris Hassan said it would set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the activities of the Chairman and His Deputy who is being accused of diversion of IDPs funds, and presidential campaign funds.

Chris Hassan disclosed this in Jos shortly after allegedly being appointed as the Acting Chairman of the PDP in the state and said the party will recover all funds diverted during the election.