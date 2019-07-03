Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that the suspension of Ruga settlements plan by the Federal government is victory for all peace-loving Nigerians.

The governor who stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, posited that the rejection of the Ruga settlement model was not personal but rather a struggle by the people of the country against impunity and injustice.

“Governor Ortom commends President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding the call of the people for the suspension of the Ruga settlement patterns.

“He says the decision to suspend the Ruga programme shows that President Buhari has heard the voices of the majority of Nigerians on the matter.

The governor while citing the Bible Book of John 8: 32: “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free,” maintained that truth has prevailed on the Ruga issue.

He, however, enjoined the Federal government to take a step further to encourage pastoralists and other livestock owners to embrace ranching as the best model of animal husbandry.