Billy Graham Abel, Yola

It sounds bizarre yet true. The police in Adamawa State have confirmed the arrest and detention of a “suspicious” vulture after the residents alerted the police of its presence in the community.

State Commissioner of Police Adamu Audu Madaki confirmed the oddity to the media on Monday.

Madaki explained that some members of Maiha local government had reported that a woman was in custody of a certain vulture and lamented that the last time three vultures mysteriously appeared in the community, their ominous presence heralded a vicious Boko Haram attack on the community.

Daily Sun learnt that the community insisted on the eviction of the vulture and the woman from their area and this prompted a police investigation and the subsequent arrest of the vulture and its owner. Both have been transferred to Yola for investigation.

The Commissioner explained that the vulture is in custody and the matter would be investigated.

The detained vulture Daily Sun gathered is being fed with N5,000 worth of meat daily.

Meanwhile, CP Madaki has reiterated the command’s readiness to rid the state of illicit drug traffickers and to curb the prevalence of drug abuse in the state.

Madaki said his men had stepped up their operation beyond apprehending drug users, saying they are now nabbing drug dealers in the state who are the architects of the problem.

Madaki made the remarks on Monday while parading suspected drug dealers in the state.

He said: “We will not rest until we bring this menace to a halt. Arresting users is not just enough, we have to get to the root of the issue by dealing with drug dealers.

“You can see here all kinds of illicit assorted drugs and these people you see here are the masterminds of the movement and consumption.

“Recently, we paraded over 50 drug users arrested by our men and we have since handed them over to the NDLEA for prosecution and we will do the same with these ones.

“Since my assumption of duty in the state, we have arrested over 300 drug users in the state and we will not relent until we end this nasty habit destroying our youth.”