From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), has tasked the family and friends of the late Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, the people of Edo State and the country to sustain his legacies for the benefit of humanity.

In a condolence letter to the wife, family and friends of the late businessman

as well as the people of Edo State, and signed by Senator John James Akpamudoedehe, National Secretary, the party described the late Captain Hosa as an, “experienced citizen, a committed patriot, a bridge builder and a progressive politician”.

The statement said that

as an illustrious citizen and a great man, Captain Hosa, as he was fondly called, was an investor, philanthropist, and business magnate who, “dared to dream big and achieved great feats in life”.

For the APC, Captain Hosa, “was blind to ethnic, sectional, religious or other narrow sentiments but firmly believed in Nigeria and built lasting friendships and bridges across the country and the world”.

The party further stated that he will be remembered as the man who, “contributed a treasure in positive impact to his and future generations and the task before us should be to sustain his legacies for the benefit of humanity”.