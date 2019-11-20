Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the country’s service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, to sustain the tempo in degrading insurgency, banditry, armed robbery, kidnappings and the likes in the country.

This is even as he disclosed that threats assessment done before the November 16 elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, had revealed there was going to be violence.

Adamu who briefed State House Correspondents at the end of the security meeting presided over by President Buhari, said he reviewed the security situation all over the country and realised that banditry and kidnapping have been reduced to the nearest minimum.

He said: “The meeting reviewed the security situation all over the country and we realised that it’s stable, banditry has been reduced to the barest minimum, kidnapping had been reduced significantly. The epic center of this kidnapping as you know in the Northwestern part of the country – Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, they are all very calm now. The insurgency in the northeast on daily basis they are being degraded and many of the insurgents are surrendering to the authority. They are giving up their arms and for that reason we have been encouraged to sustain the tempo.

“All the successes recorded was as a result of the cooperation received from members of the public, including the press because most of you have objectively assessed the actual security situation in the country, which your followers agreed to.

“So, we have been encouraged to continue with the tempo so that insurgency can be greatly eliminated from the country.’’

On the pockets of unrest recorded during the November 16 Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections, Adamu disclosed that some arrests have been made by the police in the two states.

According to him, the ‘policemen’ alleged to have disrupted the elections in some parts of the two States were “fake” and not the personnel officially deployed for election duties.

He said that all security personnel, who worked during the elections were given “special identification tags.”