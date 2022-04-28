From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As the Ramadan fast gets to its climax, Muslims have been told to sustain the spirit of the month for the rest of their lives through prayers, support for one another especially the less privileged ones as well as worship and closeness to God.

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi who made the call at the closing of Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ramadan Tafsir on Wednesday in Lafia saying if believers would sustain the spirit of Ramadan month the society would be a better place to live.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi commended the Muslims community of the State Assembly for their sense of unity, oneness and sacrifices they made for effectively attending the Ramadan Tafsir enjoyed them to ensure that the work With all the lessons and preachings conducted during the Tafsir.

The Speaker, Balarabe Abdullahi who spoke through the Deputy Clerk of the House Ibraheem Musa emphasized the need for believers to sustain their prayers, support one another especially the less privileged ones as well as worship and enhance their closeness to God as exhibited in the month of Ramadan even after the period to build an egalitarian society.

He appreciated Mallam Muhammed Muhammed Sarki for conducting the Ramadan Tafsir promising to support the program for its sustenance.

On his part, the Chief Imam JIBWIS Mosque Sabon Pegi Lafia Mallam Muhammad Muhammad Sarki who conducted the Ramadan Tafsir for the State Assembly appreciated God for the opportunity to see the period and also the Muslim Ummah of the State Assembly for the time they sacrificed to attend the Tafsir and urged them to work with the central message of the entire Tafsir which centred on the need for believers to worship the oneness of Allah and not to associate Him with anything in all their dealings in life.

On their parts, the visiting Imam to the mosque who is the Chief Imam of Masjid Riyadus- Saliheen behind NBS Lafia Mallam Abdullahi Adam and the Chief Imam of the State Assembly mosque who is the Staff Officer Mallam Suleiman Danladi Gyabo said it is not all Muslims that have privileged to witness the month hence the need for it not to be allow to go in vain.

They enjoined believers to continue to build on their good deeds at all times to gain more blessings from God.

Special prayers for the House, its leadership, the State and the country at large climaxed the session.