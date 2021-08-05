By Biyi Adebisi

The drive of the Sanwo-Olu led administration to ensuring a better Lagos so far since the inception of his led administration has been exceptional. One that has so far proved to be brilliant and highly commendable as he has continued to birth people oriented initiatives and projects which will continually see to their progress and development.

While much can be said of his industrial cum Infrastructural revolution, he has also taken a giant step in consolidating on his achievements in the agricultural sector as his led administration in Lagos State on the 29th of July 2021 rolled out massive agricultural investment, empowering 3000 urban and rural farmer’s in key sectoral value chains in the process.

The event which took place at the Police College, Ikeja Lagos saw to the empowerment of women and youths drawn from all the local government areas of the State.

According to the Executive Governor of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ” This Agricultural Value Chains Enterprise Activation Programme is a clear demonstration and expansion of the agricultural sector, which is driven by a farm to table model that aligns with our goals of making Lagos a truly 21st century economy.

He further revealed that 300 youths have been trained in Aquaculture and Poultry Production at the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (LAP) and that they were also empowered with agricultural inputs valued at N245 million.

Sanwo-Olu also stressed that the deficiency of agricultural land in Lagos would not deter the State Government from deploying innovative and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities that would make the State sufficient in food production and engender economic growth through agriculture.

Lagos, the Governor said, will continue to maximize the value for resources invested in the agricultural sector, urging the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by working hard to nurture their businesses to maturity

He disclosed that his administration was set to establish Wholesale Agricultural Produce Hubs in strategic locations across the State to promote food safety and ensure access to direct markets for fresh-from-farm products, thereby reducing post-harvest losses for farmers.

Other beneficiaries of the initiative included 400 pig farmers, 680 fishermen, 190 fish cage culture artisans, 360 egg marketers, 500 fish processors, 200 rice farmers and 370 crop farmers.

Reacting to this, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom and Immediate Past Commissioner for Agriculture, Oba Gbolahan Lawal commended the Governor for raising the bar in agricultural investment as he further stated that farmers in the state will greatly benefit directly from this initiative.

Also the Governor was commended by the President of Ogbonge Women, Mrs. Chinasa Asonye who applauded the Governor for the opportunity and priority accorded to women in agricultural business. She also promised on behalf of the beneficiaries that they will judiciously deploy the tools for improved food production and return on investment

