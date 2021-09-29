As part of activities marking the 2021 Global Sustainability Week, employees of Dangote Group have donated food items and other hygiene products to old age home and the physically challenged children.

The donations were made to the physically challenged persons Tuesday at the Pacelli School for the Blind, Surulere, and the Lagos State-owned Old People’s Home, Sabo-Yaba. The food items ranged from bags of rice, beans, semovita, noodles, beverages among many others.

The company is marking the Sustainability Week with the theme: ‘Building a Sustainable Future – The Dangote Way’, which began on September 27 and to end on September 30.

Speaking on the initiative, Head, Sustainability, Dangote Group, Eunice Sampson, said: “We are employees of Dangote Group and every year, we have our sustainability week, which is driven by employees’ volunteering.”

She noted that all the operations of Dangote Group across Africa are implementing various initiatives that are aimed at empowering their host communities and ensuring a sustainable presence and future for the conglomerate.

She added: “We have set aside this week to create awareness about the need for good neighbourliness and we will also be promoting environmental responsibility, social responsibility and good governance in all our operations.

“One of the things we do during our sustainability week is to reach out to our host communities, which aligned with the vision of our employer, Dangote Group.”

