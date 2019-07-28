Continued from last week…

Goal 7: Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy

Although this is obtainable in developed countries, it is still a challenge in developing countries where crude sources of energy are still popular. Reliable energy is an important contributor to the economy as it encourages diverse economic activities. Energy plays a key role in achieving the other sustainable development goals and when given the attention required, will assist directly and indirectly in achieving greater national development. Also, environmentally safe energy, when readily accessible is essential for greater efficiency, and will reduce the occurrence of diseases that are associated with the impact of unsafe energy on the environment.

Goal 8: Promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all

This focuses on creating more employment opportunities, which will invariably reduce the rate of poverty in a population. Better standard of living among people in a community drives economic growth and encourages innovation. There is need for provision of access to financial services and decent working conditions, which will pose no harm to the environment.

Goal 9: Build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization and foster innovation

Innovation is very important because it improves the quality of lives of people and also drives economic growth as it provides better ways of doing things. It involves the collective efforts of individuals, communities and government in seeking creative ways of achieving results for sustainable development. Increase in the number of industries and infrastructure will create more employment opportunities. The UN describes technological progress as the foundation of efforts to achieve environmental objectives, such as increased resource and energy efficiency.

Goal 10: Reduce inequality within and among countries

Wherever there is inequality, there is bound to be dissatisfaction on the part of those affected. Dissatisfaction leads to poor or lack of cooperation to work towards achieving a common goal and this hampers overall development. According to the UN, to reduce inequality, policies should be universal in principle, paying attention to the needs of the disadvantaged and marginalized populations.

Goal 11: Make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable

Insecurity, a challenge brought about as a consequence of urbanisation can affect the stability of cities and communities, which in turn can affect the economic activities of an area and the quality of lives of people residing in that area. With the increase in the rate of rural-to-urban migration, there is need to tackle all challenges brought about by urbanisation such as poor housing, unemployment, drug abuse, environmental pollution, poor healthcare amongst others. When cities are safe and sustainable then there can be better investment both local and foreign with rapid economic growth and development. When the members of a community feel that they have been included in the decision-making process and are not left out, they will put in their best in maintain a stable and safe community for everyone.

Goal 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production

There is obviously a need to maintain a good balance between production and consumption so as to avoid wastages or shortages. Quality of production should also be given huge consideration. Care should be taken that there is no excessive depletion of natural resources more than can be replenished and wastages should be minimized by increasing the efficiency of resource utilization. According to the UN, this goal aims at “doing more and better with less.”

Goal 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impact

It’s quite clear that climate change is a global concern, however, it is not treated with the priority it deserves in many countries. Climate change if not checked will negatively impact the environment and affect the quality of lives of humans and other living things. Measures that protect the environment and build climate resilience, like tree planting, use of clean energy amongst others should be encouraged, while harmful practices like deforestation and emission of unsafe gases into the atmosphere should be tackled and brought to the barest minimum for sustained development.

Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources

This highlights the importance of maintaining life below water and conserving marine resources. Illicit disposal of various forms of wastes in water bodies, increased consumption of aquatic wildlife due to population increase and ocean acidification poses great challenges. There should be strict regulations and effective management of activities that have an impact on marine life and resources.

Goal 15: Sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, halt and reverse land degradation, halt biodiversity loss

This self-explicit goal aims to improve and sustain the environment thereby improving the quality of lives of people. There should be more investment in wildlife conservation for the common good of all. According to the UN, in 2018, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), FINCH and founding partners, Mars Incorporated, announced the Lion’s share, which is an initiative aimed at transforming the lives of animals across the world by asking advertisers to contribute a percentage of their media spend to conservation and animal welfare projects. Realising this goal requires the collective commitment of all as does the other SDGs.

Goal 16: Promote just, peaceful and inclusive societies

Without justice and peace there is hardly going to be any remarkable development in a place, hence there is need for urgent action. Peaceful environment sets pace for economic growth and development in many ways such as encouraging investors (both local and foreign), economic activities and international relationships. For instance, countries ravaged by war do not experience meaningful development due to instability, which also affects the economy. All forms of violence or practices that threaten the peace of a country should be highly discouraged and nipped in the bud.

Health question of the week:

In what ways have I contributed to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals in my country today?