The rally on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued unabated as the market capitalisation increased by N75 billion at the close of business on Tuesday.

This is coming after the main index and investors had notched up 0.08 per cent and N16 billion respectively during Monday trading session . Following price appreciation in the shares of Ardova, Nascon and Dangote Cement, the All Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.36 per cent to close at 40,295.95 points while investors gained N75 billion as market capitalisation settled at N21.069 trillion.

Analysis of the market performance showed that the volume of stocks traded stood at 1.16 billion units while the value stood at N7.96 billion, exchanged in 5,591 deals. This is in contrast to 335.69 million units and N2.48 billion which changed hands in 5,338 deals in the previous trading session.

According to market watchers, the positive sentiment would be sustained till the close of the week.

At the close of trading, 27 stocks appreciated in value while 20 others depreciated. Niger Insurance topped the gainers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at 0.22 kobo per share, Omatek was next with 10 per cent to close at 0.22 kobo, Mutual Benefits gained 10 per cent to close at 0.33 kobo, NASCON rose by 10 per cent to close at N15.95 while Ardova increased by 9.75 per cent to close at N19.70.