By Adewale Sanyaolu and Chinwendu Obienyi

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, has said sustaining indigenous participation is the key to advancing human capital development in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry. He said this during the 2021 Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Lecture Series and Handover Program of its President, Dr Mayowa Afe, which was held in Lagos on Wednesday. Delivering a keynote; Inclusive Human Capital Development, Wabote, who was represented by the General Manager, Capacity Building, NCDMB, Dr Ama Ikuru, said the theme is timely and touches on the need to push the innovation boundary to promote functional solutions to issues dogging the oil and gas industry.

He noted that prior to the enactment of the Nigerian oil and gas content in 2010, there was less than 5 per cent of the country’s annual oil and gas industry spend and added that it has now pushed it to about 35 per cent due to initiatives embarked by the Board.

According to him, this subscribes to the board’s goal of achieving 70 per cent local content by 2027 which is what is driving the board to tap into development of its own technology to tackle the obstacles that might restrict it from attaining its 70 per cent local content.