Gloria Ikegbule

Fintech and human capital technology firm, SystemSpecs, in collaboration with TechQuest STEM Academy, a non-profit organisation, recently equipped children between the ages of five and 15 with emerging digital skills during a two-week Remita Summer Coding Camp.

Held in Lagos, the 14 participants from seven states of the federation were schooled in web design, animation, robotics and game design.

Managing director of SystemSpecs, Mr. John Obaro, during the children’s courtesy visit to his office, expressed satisfaction at exposing the younger generation to the future of technology.

He said, “Everything about us these days is about technology. We saw it as part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) to work with the young ones to show them what the future is, and to encourage as many of them as want to be in systems development.

“This is the maiden edition. The selection process cuts across board and the idea is anybody can be the next information technology guru. It does not matter what the current status is, today.”

He added that the company seeks to excite the children and educate and “open their eyes to possibilities in the technology space. Like one of the participants said, she wants to program robots that will be used in the future. We feel fulfilled that we were able to add value to these young lives and encouraged seeing the enthusiasm in them.”

Obaro averred that Nigeria was no longer on the list of consumers of technology, as some persons were also developing things in Nigeria.

“Remita is a wholly Nigerian-developed payment platform. We don’t even have any foreign involvement in the development of this product and it is being extensively used within the country. Nigeria is not doing badly. Many of our young people are coming out with innovative ideas and foreign investments are coming into the country to support a number of start-ups and to upscale a number of SMEs in the technology space,” he said.