Moses Akaigwe

One of Nigeria’s foremost auto marketing companies, CFAO Motors Nigeria, has added Suzuki to the brands of vehicles on its stable, with a pledge to provide for customers in various parts of the country a wider range of affordable sedans and sport utility vehicles {SUVs}.

Announcing this recently in Lagos, the Managing Director of CFAO Motors/CFAO Country Delegate, Mr. Thomas Pelletier, disclosed that his company took over the Suzuki car franchise to complement the range of models it distributes in the market.

And by widening the options for the customers, Pelletier explained, CFAO Motors would be satisfying the needs of car buyers, especially those desirous of trendy, pocket-friendly vehicles.

He said: “It gives us great pleasure to introduce the Suzuki brand of vehicles to the Nigerian market, distributed by CFAO Motors Nigeria and also by the CFAO Group in 25 other African countries.

“Our partner, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan is renowned for the production of top quality and reliable vehicles which are widely trusted for durability and competitive prices”.

The Suzuki models available in Nigeria are city cars, including Alto®, Dzire®, Swift®, Baleno®, Ciaz® and Ertiga®; while the off-road/sport utility vehicles are Jimny® and Vitara®.

All the vehicles are backed with a warranty of three years or 100,000 kilometres.

According to the MD: “Now, our customers can own a brand new vehicle for just 3.6 million naira!’’

As is traditional with CFAO, the company has already trained it engineers and technicians on the technicalities of the Suzuki brand in a bid to offer prompt after-sales services in terms of maintenance, repairs and genuine spare parts.

Other brands distributed by the CFAO Automotive division in Nigeria include: Mitsubishi Motors (through joint venture Massilia Motors), Fuso, JCB, and King Long.