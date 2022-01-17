By Moses Akaigwe

Owners of Suzuki cars in Nigeria will soon have the opportunity to join the Suzuki by CFAO owners’ club and earn rewards for their loyalty.

Aissatou Diouf, general manager, Suzuki by CFAO, disclosed this while reacting to the ‘Strongest Comeback Car Brand of the Year’ prize presented to the Japanese automobile franchisee at the recent Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards held in Lagos.

The GM said the award presented at the ceremony held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, was a reflection of the acceptance of the brand by loyal customers in the Nigerian market..

Aissatou Diouf, who is one of the very few female strong players in the country’s automotive industry, said, “It is a great honour for the Suzuki team to have been awarded. We are happy Nigerians have warmed up to our brand and it gladdens our hearts to see Suzuki cars on the road across the country.”

The general manager expressed appreciation to customers for trusting in the company and promised that her team would continue seeking ways to enhance their ownership experience.

Commenting on the marketing strategies that shaped and increased public awareness of the brand within a very short period of her assumption of office, Diouf explained that the team actively listened to Suzuki customers in order to better understand their expectations and create offers to suit their needs.

“We understand that our customers are our greatest assets and for us to be successful we have to give them the best value for their money. We introduced the SMART Link Display innovation to some models, expanded our after-sales network, and also engaged more with our customers through our various lifestyle events”.

On where CFAO Motors is taking the Suzuki brand to in a few years, she expressed optimism in the fact that they would continue to provide efficient mobility solutions.

‘’We will continue expanding our after-sales and sales network and guarantee exceptional service to all Nigerians wherever they are.

Among other projections, the General Manager further explained that her team is focused on providing various customer-friendly financing options which include CFAO’s new operating lease business, Loxea.

The Japanese brand franchisee is also running a free service promo this month{January} by which all Suzuki owners are enjoying labour-free service in all its service centers across Nigeria.