Henry Umahi

The saying that behind any successful man is a supportive woman certainly rings true for Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike, wife of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Over the years, she had remained a solid pillar to her husband.

As First Lady of River State, she came out with a well thought-out and exhaustively researched character-building and public enlightenment radio programme called RivEthics. The programme runs on five radio stations across the Niger Delta.

While some governors’ wives were sharing wrappers and foodstuffs to score political points for their spouses, Mrs. Nyesom-Wike’s chose to reinvent the state by repositioning the moral consciousness and general attitudinal change of the people. Her RivEthics could not have come at a better time than now as the country has lost the virtues of old, such as healthy family life, love for community, discipline, robust work ethic and proper dressing. The programme teaches basic etiquette, secrets of successful business, need for true love, benefits of environmental protection and religious tolerance, among other important topics.

Mrs. Nyesom-Wike plays a pivotal role in the state’s widows’ economic empowerment scheme and champions the cause of widows to explore the option of litigation to protect their rights. She is an advocate of the eradication of harmful widowhood practices. In fact, she carries along the womenfolk in every activity of her husband’s government.

Regarded as a power dresser without being loud, she was born on May 24, 1972 and holds a Master’s degree in Law from the University of Sussex, United Kingdom.

A lover of travelling, cooking and reading, she was appointed a judge of the High Court of Rivers State on February 14, 2012.

For her visionary strides and offering platforms for the people of Rivers State, specially women, children , the aged and other vulnerable members of the society, for self-actualization, Justice Nyesom-Wike clinches the diadem as The Sun Most Supportive First Lady in Nigeria, 2018.