Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi , popularly called Swag Omoluabi has been taking his charity works to the doorsteps of Nigeria n masses who are in desperate need of such lifeline, with unprecedented turnaround in the lives of those on the receiving end of the entrepreneur’s humanitarian efforts

Swag Omoluabi has continued to write his name in the heart of the people with his philanthropic activities which have seen him touching more Nigerians across ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Swag Omoluabi, has been working to touch the lives of the needy and the vulnerable through identifying with their problems, give out food items, cash, and other needful valuables to the downtrodden ones within and outside Lagos environs.

Just recently, Swag Omoluabi reached out to a Lagos State Polytechnic student with brain paralysis who is having accommodation problem. Out of his magnanimity and passion, he graciously met the need of this young man by providing a befitting accommodation and still went ahead to give him food stuff.

“Anyone who understands the act of giving will not hesitate to show love and reach out to people in need, no matter how little you have to give to them. I know what it is meant to give because I came from an environment which brought me up to show love to others.

“So, what you are giving might seem little to you, but the receiver will always cherish it more than you expected,” he said.

The CEO of Swag Omoluabi Logistics, who is also into the production and marketing of furniture items, is believed to have a knack for philanthropic activities with the greatest of ease.

“I love giving. No matter how small it is, I give out because all fingers are not equal, and we all need to sustain this. I also believe that sharing foods with another human being is an intimate act that should not be indulged in lightly.

“You don’t have to be a millionaire before you can help other people. You can always help within your capacity. The streets are littered with people that need help. So, I believe philanthropy should be everyone’s lifestyle,” Swag. Omoluabi said.

People around Swag Omoluabi know him very well especially his sense of humanity and empathy are such that any encounter with him turns into quality time and such life never remain the same.

