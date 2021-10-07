From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Society For West African Internal Audit Practitioners (SWAIAP) has announced the appointment of Mr Nelson Egware as it Director of Media and Publications.

Egware is Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

His latest appointment was approved by the Governing Council of SWAIAP, and was conveyed in a letter dated October 1.

The letter was signed by the President and Chief Executive Officer of SWAIAP, Patrick Nzechukwu.

By the appointment, Egware becomes a member of council of SWAIAP.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance as well as an MBA, MBF, MSC and PhD in view.

Egware, who joined SWAIAP in September as a Fellow, is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Economists of Nigeria.

A seasoned accountant and journalist, Egware holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism in affiliation with the University of Maiduguri.

His new role included determining the best media outlet mix for promotional strategies, monitoring online and offline advert campaigns.

Egware’s mandate also includes building long-term relationships with the conventional, online media and social media influencers to promote the SWAIAP brand.

He will also be overseeing the publishing of all material needs of SWAIAP; organising, launching and handling all publications related to SWAIAP activities.

