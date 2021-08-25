The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has hailed the outstanding achievements of the Team Nigeria at the just concluded World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

SWAN President, Honour Sirawoo in his tribute commended the entire team for fussing into one unit and once again displayed to the world that Nigeria is made up of men and women with the resilient spirit to overcome challenges.

Sirawoo further noted that the feat in Nairobi has again proven that the country is still maintaining the tradition of generating hardworking and talented young people who are ready to be nurtured into world champions.

The SWAN President also advised the sports administrators to always pay premium attention to the training and welfare of the athletes.

He also advised the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare and all those who made the feat possible not to relent but to even increase their efforts in seeing that whatever that was done to adequately prepare the young athletes is extended to other Nigerian contingents going forward.

“We in SWAN while congratulating Sunday Dare, will however charge him to ensure that these young heroes and heroines are supported, monitored and invested upon so as to serve as possible medalists at other international championships especially the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games and the All Africa Games.”