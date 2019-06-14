The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) commends President Muhammadu Buhari for naming the National Stadium, Abuja late Patron and Africa Pillar of Sports, Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential Election.

The honour on MKO Abiola was well deserved in view of his holistic contributions to sports development, in a way that encouraged the growth of administrators, participators and sports media, in Nigeria and the entire Africa.

Abiola was a great patron of SWAN, who on several occasions, rescued sports associations and national sports teams; using his time, personal purse and influence.

“We are very proud of all that he did for sports and our association. He was a philanthropist par excellence. His efforts saved Nigeria a lot of embarrassment and brought honour to the country.

“This gesture is an indication that the sports sector is about to be placed on the front burner of President Buhari’s administration, in the understanding that sports is capable of addressing youth restiveness, creating jobs and compete favourably with other sectors of our economy in generating opportunities for Nigerians.”