The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo has commended the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation for appointing members of the association as media officers of various national football teams.

Recognising the gesture as the first time in the history of the association to have such numbers, Sirawoo stressed that the NFF has further deepened SWAN’s determined efforts to ensure that only licensed sports journalists are saddled with such responsibilities.

Among those appointed are Pius Ayinor (Super Eagles B), Sharif Abdallah (Olympic Eagles) and Andrew Randa (Flying Eagles).

Others include Cecilia Omorogbe (Falconets), Francis Achi (Golden Eaglets), Faith Meremegbunam (Flamingos) and Tobi Adepoju (U15 National Boys-Future Eagles).

Retained are; Toyin Ibitoye (Super Eagles) and Jane Nweze (Super Falcons)

Sirawoo expressed joy that the untiring efforts of SWAN under his leadership were paying desired dividends, adding that the association will continue to explore more partnership for members’ benefit.

“I must say kudos and thank you to President Amaju Pinnick and his team.

This has been one of our priorities since we came on board, that our members should be recognised as professionals and contributors to sports development.

“We are particularly happy that all those appointed are current card carrying members of the association, which goes to show that there is unity of purpose among critical stakeholders towards the advancement of Sports, ” Sirawoo said.

The SWAN boss charged the appointed media officers to reflect professionalism in the discharge of their duties and be good ambassadors of the association.

“Every sensitive appointment comes with discipline, dignity and dedication.

It behooves on them to perform well to attract more opportunities for other members,” he stated.

The leader of Sports Journalists in Nigeria, assured the leadership of the NFF, that the Association will trigger its’ machinery to ensure that the teams benefit maximally from the appointments; and pledged the preparedness of SWAN to partner the Federation for the promotion of football in Nigeria.