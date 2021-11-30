From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter, has honoured the President African Beach Soccer Union, Mr Mahmud Hadejia, with an Award of recognition.

The Award was presented by the Welfare Secretary of the Association, Mr Oluwabusayo Olowookere, on behalf of the FCT SWAN Chairman Mr. Ndubueze Chidioka at the ABSU new office in Abuja for Mr Mahmud.

Administrative Officer of ABSU,Mr. Ola Saraki confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Saraki,explained that, the honour the association bestowed on the ABSU President, was in a special recognition of his genuine support and contributions to SWAN and the overall development of Sports in Nigeria.

According to him, ” we are hopeful that our partnership with ABSU through its President will continue to grow stronger. We are also delighted to be associated with the successes recorded so far in Beach Soccer development in Nigeria and the entire continent of Africa in recent times,” he said.

ABSU President, Mr Mahmud in his response appreciated the leadership of SWAN in the nation’s capital for the honour done him.

… Mahmud assured of his readiness to continuously support SWAN and Sports development across the continent.

