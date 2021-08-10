The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) is still in shock over the death of the former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) Brigadier-General Dominic Oneya (rtd).

SWAN President, Sir Honour Sirawoo who regretted the death of the 73-year-old administrator said he died when his fatherly advice was most needed to help reposition the administration of football in Nigeria.

Sirawoo, who described Oneya as a diligent administrator and a stickler to due process and equity, said his sudden death was a huge loss to the Nigerian football family.

“General Oneya was an asset to Nigerian football, he was a reservoir of knowledge and a lover of the sporting media who was always ready to grant interviews at the shortest notice. He will be greatly missed by all those who came across him while in active service.”

“While wishing that his family the will to find the fortitude to bear his eternal exit, it must be stated that General Oneya lived and died a fulfilled man as the series of tributes since his demise can attest,” SWAN said in a release.

