Ahead of the inaugural e-Conference of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has named its delegates that will take part in the Conference.

The meeting with the theme; “Has Covid-19 affected journalists’ independence and future?” is to be attended by seasoned sports journalists from across the world.

The e-Conference is one of the ways the world body wants to identify the possible challenges Sports journalists may be facing in the discharge of their duties since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already, SWAN has concluded all arrangements to ensure that her delegates played prime roles in the meeting by championing ideas that will enhance the practice of sports journalism in Nigeria.

This e-Conference will also be an avenue to compare notes with other colleagues from different parts of the globe to find out what they may have done differently if any, in the face of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The delegates include; the Secretary General, Jude Opara, the Deputy Secretary General, Babafemi Raji, the Chairman of Kaduna chapter, Isaiah Benjamin, the Chairman of Anambra chapter, Anthony Oji, the Secretary of Kano chapter, Muhammad Mansour Ibrahim and Mayuku Charles from Rivers chapter.