The Plateau Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has congratulated Gov. Simon Lalong over his victory at the tribunal.

Messrs Thaddeus Yilmen and Agabus Pwanagba, Chairman and Secretary, made the congratulation in a statement they issued on Friday in Jos.

“SWAN in Plateau wishes to congratulate Gov. Simon Lalong over his recent victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, “they said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Jos on Wednesday, upheld the election of Lalong and declared him winner of the March 10 governorship polls in the state.

Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd), the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had approached the tribunal, challenging the victory of Lalong but the tribunal dismissed his petition for lack of merit.

The association urged Lalong, its Grand patron, to extend support to other sports and pay special attention in overhauling sports infrastructure in the state.

The sports writers also called on the governor work toward sports development at the grassroots, adding that such move would bring out hidden talents among young talents.

“As the umbrella body of all sports journalists in the state, the association calls on the governor to extend his support to other sports and ensure total overhaul of sports infrastructure in the state.

“We wish to also urge the governor to focus on grassroots sports development to identify, nurture and encourage young talents right from the infancy.

The association also called on the governor to ensure the completion of the new Zaria Road Stadium under construction.

The chapter said if completed, the project would attract a lot of international sporting activities to the state and boost tourism its economy.

SWAN pledged readiness to partner with the Lalong-led administration to take sports development to enviable heights in the state. (NAN)