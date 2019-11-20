Emma Jemegah

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has pleaded with Nigerians to rally round the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its executives as they try to surmount the challenges besetting football in the country.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Jude Opara, SWAN noted that the challenges that enveloped the glass house were enough to unsettle any organisation; and appealed to Nigerians to see the dwindling fortunes as a natural season in the country’s football that will strengthen the development architecture of the sport.

“We note that countries like Cameroon, Egypt, Brazil, Germany, Spain and France, among others, have gone through similar path that we believe is inevitable in the football calendar of nations; and in such times it enabled them rebuild and engender a stronger football culture going forward.

“We equally note that this rather disturbing development, which has resulted in the failure of some of our national teams to qualify for international championships in recent times, calls for the concern of all genuine football stakeholders.

“We urge that instead of crucifying anybody at this trying times, we should, as critical stakeholders and lovers of the role football and sports play in the country, rally support for the managers,” the statement read.