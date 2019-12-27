The leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN has said it is focused on entrenching and pursuing variables that would enhance growth in the association.

The year witnessed a successful and peaceful ‘Triennial Delegates Congress’ sponsored by our National Patron and Power of Sports (POS) in Africa, Governor Nyesom Wike, wherein the National Executive Committee (NEC) members were elected on October 7, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with 32 State chapters in attendance, the highest in the history of the association.

At the subsequent Statutes amendment Congress of October 8, in Port-Harcourt, we took another bold decision when we unanimously voted to return the association to the original path designed by its founding fathers, wherein it operated as development partners with individuals and organisation with like minds,” National Secretary of SWAN, Jude Opara, noted in a statement, yesterday.

“We also made another landmark achievement with the successful review of the SWAN Statutes, which was last done in 2008, just as we were able to keep faith with our financial obligations to state chapters and our international body, ‘the AIPS’.

“Our commitment for a knowledge-based, united, responsible, constructive engagements and alternative data platform for critical stakeholders in sports anchored on the Statutes of SWAN will remain sacrosanct.

“Despite the prevailing economic situation, which has affected the revenue base of the association, the national secretariat has continued to function optimally; this, we are optimistic, will be sustained in the New Year.

“As we step into 2020, we expect both old and new members to register, as state chairmen have been directed to ensure that non registered sports journalists do not partake in SWAN activities. We encourage members to revalidate their membership with the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) in view of the several international engagements in the coming year,” Opara said.