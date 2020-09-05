Swarovski Nigeria is celebrating a sparkling milestone with its one year anniversary.

The world-renowned Austrian producer of precision-cut crystals, genuine gemstones, and created stones, is building a lasting legacy in Nigeria. Launched in September 2019, and situated in the commercial hub of Ikeja, Lagos, their first mono-brand store in Nigeria embodies the brands commitment to artistry and innovation. The crystal jeweller is globally recognised as a brand that is passionate about design and culture, and these core philosophies have been adopted at their Nigeria store.

In honour of the occasion, Swarovski Nigeria launched a series of campaigns, using a refined talent pool of the most prevalent IT Girls and influencers to spark experiences that excite and entertain. Swarovski Nigeria took great strides in inspiring an online community of existing and potential customers, using the hash tag #ShareYourSparkle and success stories from the past 12 months, to unify their audience. The brand also adopted the concept of “paying it forward” to further amplify their brand values, inviting influential talents to share gifts from the store with women who have inspired them over the past year.

Speaking about the footprint of the brand in the past 12 months, Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana said; “Swarovski Nigeria has experienced remarkable growth in just one year of its establishment, and we are thankful to all our friends and family who have made this a reality. It has been an exciting journey partnering with some of the most sought-after talent who have shared their sparkle stories that have helped to encourage other women to shine. We look forward to many more years of offering the world’s finest crystal jewellery in Nigeria.”

As part of its anniversary celebration, Swarovski Nigeria will be launching its first sale on Monday, 7th of September at its store at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.