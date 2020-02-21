Rita Okoye

Leading producer of precision-cut crystals for fashion and jewelry, Swarovski has extended its luxury operations to Nigeria, with the recent opening of a store in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at a press parley announcing the opening of the store, Swarovski Regional Manager Africa, John Burns stated, “our new store in Nigeria aims at offering discerning customers in the region a delightful experience as obtains in our other stores across the world. It also marks our foray into the Nigerian economy, which has tremendous growth potential. It is, therefore, a perfect avenue for us to share our commitment to excellence, a sense of creativity, surprise and delight.”

Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Limited, the official retail partner for Swarovski in Nigeria, stated that the same assurance of quality that Polo has been known for since inception has been brought to bear in our partnership with Swarovski.

“Therefore, jewelry lovers have a guarantee of authenticity and excellence,” she admits.

The Ikeja store is an addition to approximately 4,000 Swarovski stores in over 100 countries in the world.