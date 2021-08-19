Swarovski Nigeria has unveiled two notable fashion enthusiasts and Social Media Influencers, Temi Young and Diana Eneje, as its new brand influencers during an event at its flagship store in Lagos recently. Temi Young and Diana Eneje will join a diverse and influential portfolio of brand Influencers to the Swarovski tribe in Nigeria.

Temi Young is a lawyer, presenter, beauty blogger and represents a tribe of rising stars with modern grace and tasteful glamour. While Diana Eneje, who is a model and recipient of the Nigerian Teens Choice Most Influential and Fashionable Model award represents a very youthful tribe conversant with street couture and new label glamour.

Through its “Ignite Your Dream” campaign, SW Nigeria will also be deploying its e-commerce platform as a tool to amplify the voices and personalities of the brand influencers to inspire its existing customers, potential buyers, fashion enthusiasts and fans of the brand.

Speaking on the new signings, Executive Director of Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana, said: “We welcome Temi young and Diana Eneje to the Swarovski Nigeria family. As our new influencers, they represent young hardworking women, igniting their dreams and achieving with dedication, independence and authenticity. Temi and Diana embody the authentic spirit of the Swarovski brand, which is rooted in positive values and we are, therefore, delighted to reveal the unique activations that we have planned with them.”

Speaking on behalf of the new signings, Temi Young said: “I am excited with the honour of being a new Swarovski brand influencer for the opportunity it brings.”