Rita Okoye

World-leading producer of precision-cut crystals for fashion and jewellery, Swarovski has expanded its luxury fashion operations and craftsmanship to Nigeria with the recent opening of a store in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at a press parley announcing the opening of the store, the Swarovski Regional Manager Africa Mr John Burns stated that, “our new store in Nigeria aims at offering our discerning customers in the region a delightful experience as obtains in our other stores across the world. It also marks our foray into the Nigerian economy which we recognise has tremendous growth potential. It is, therefore, a perfect avenue for us to share our commitment to excellence, a sense of creativity, surprise and delight.”

The addition of the Ikeja store to approximately 4,000 Swarovski stores in over 100 countries creates an employment avenue for Nigerians to join the 29,000 global workforce of the Swarovski Crystal Business.

In addition, Jennifer Obayuwana Executive Director of Polo Limited; the official retail partner for Swarovski in Nigeria, stated that ‘the same assurance of quality that Polo has been known for since inception has been brought to bear in our partnership with Swarovski.

Therefore, jewellery lovers have a guarantee of authenticity and excellence’. John’s presence is a seal of originality that Swarovski Nigeria is a part of the global Swarovski family.