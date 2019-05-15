Report has it that the King Mswati of Swaziland has come out to deny media claim that he ordered his subjects to acquire more women or go to jail.

In a statement issued by the Percy Simelane, the palace spokesman, the Swazi monarch was quoted as having expressed displeasure with the report.

The statement read: “In the wake of several poisonous reports published in some foreign newspapers, social media platforms and other forums purported to be an official statement by His Majesty, King Mswati III, Government wishes to state the following:

“The current dispatch titled ‘Marry more wives or face jail,’ quoting the King is not only an insult to the monarchy but a disgrace to journalism.

“His Majesty has not made any pronouncement to that effect as it has never been an issue raised by Emaswati.

“We will continue to appeal for morality, responsible behaviour and professionalism among journalists and the general public with access to the social media.

"It would be unfortunate if journalism and the social media are turned into character assassination platforms and springboards to ridicule individuals and leaders."