Sweden Public Health Agency on Tuesday said it had recorded over 1,000 Covid-19-related fatalities.

According to Anders Tegnell, epidemiologist with the Swedish Public Health Agency, the reason for many of the deaths in the country of almost 10.3 million was that the novel coronavirus had entered care homes for the elderly .

“It is obvious that there is an environment that is sensitive to the infection, and that means that when you get the infection into that age group you get many deaths,’’ he said.

As of Tuesday, the agency had recorded 11,445 novel coronavirus cases, and 1,033 Covid-19 fatalities.

The cause for why the infection had spread to care homes, notably in Stockholm, was not apparent.

Neighbouring Norway, which has introduced stricter measures than Sweden, including closing schools and kindergartens, has reported 138 Covid-19 deaths and about 6,600 novel coronavirus cases.

Tegnell said it was difficult to compare different countries and regions since the pandemic was at different stages.

He noted that Belgium that has about the same number of inhabitants has reported over 4,000 Covid-19-related deaths.

Earlier on Tuesday, 22 Swedish-based researchers criticised the Public Health Agency’s approach, and urged politicians to intervene with swift and radical measures.

Schools and restaurants should be shut and all health staff that work with the elderly should have proper protective equipment, and mass testing of health personnel for the virus should be introduced, they said in an op-ed piece in Stockholm daily Dagens Nyheter.

Asked to comment, Tegnell said he rejected the claim that the agency lacked a comprehensive strategy.

The critics had also not taken into account that for instance,Italy registers hospital deaths while Sweden’s numbers include deaths in care homes. (dpa/NAN)