A Swedish court on Wednesday found a man guilty of murder after his 17-year-old girlfriend’s decapitated head was found in their flat in November.

Wilma Andersson was reported missing on November 17 in Uddevalla, western Sweden.

The 23-year-old defendant was charged with murder after his girlfriend’s head was found in a suitcase in their flat over a week after her disappearance.

The Uddevalla district court said there was convincing evidence that the defendant was guilty of murder and had violated the corpse.

The court said the defendant was to undergo a forensic psychiatric examination, and remain in custody in the meantime.

The assessment was expected to take four weeks. The court was then to resume the hearing and determine its sentence – psychiatric care or prison.

Wednesday’s decision was announced the day after closing statements. The trial opened on May 26.

The defendant has denied the charges of cutting off Andersson’s head, but his fingerprints were found on the packing the head was wrapped in.

No other remains of Andersson’s body have been found.

According to the charges, the defendant was suspected of dumping the body at one or more locations. (dpa/NAN)