Sweden said it would lift a temporary ban for passenger flights from Britain as of Jan. 1, but requires a negative coronavirus test for entry.

The move was announced on Wednesday by Mikael Damberg, the Home Affairs Minister, after a cabinet meeting.

The requirement for a test and the flight ban applied from Dec. 21 were introduced due to the new, apparently more transmissible variant of the coronavirus that appeared in Britain.

Only test results from within 72 hours before departure would be accepted.

“Today’s decision is an important tool to reduce the risk of infection,” Damberg said, adding it was in line with the European Commission’s recommendations.

Damberg said Swedish nationals would not be required to present a test to be allowed entry, but he underscored that everyone who had been in Britain was advised to self-isolate and take a coronavirus test on arrival, too.

Exceptions included those engaged in transporting medical supplies.

Sweden at the weekend reported its first case of the new virus in a traveller who had arrived shortly before Christmas. (dpa/NAN)